The Los Angeles Animal Care and Control organization approved its first-ever unicorn permit after a California girl named Madeline sent a letter to the office requesting one, only if she could track one down.

The organization shared the heart-warming correspondence on its Facebook page on Tuesday.

Marcia Mayeda, director of the Animal Care and Control in L.A. County, sent Madeline, whose last name was not disclosed, a letter stating her request had been approved, along with a unicorn stuffed animal and a metal tag with the phrase “Permanent Unicorn License” engraved on it.

(Los Angeles County Animal Care and Control via AP)

Should Madeline find a unicorn, the county stated that she would have to supply the mythical creature with the following:

ample sunlight, moonbeams and rainbows

watermelons, one of the creature’s favorite treats

A soft cloth to polish the unicorn’s horn

Mayeda also stated that any sparkles or glitter used on the unicorn must be nontoxic and biodegradable.

The director commended the young girl for her sense of responsibility for seeking approval before attempting to locate the creature, which is “very rare to find.”

A New York Times article stated that Madeline doesn’t know that her permit request has been approved; her mother plans to surprise her with the news on her birthday later this month.

For now, all Madeline knows is that she will be visiting an animal care center soon to discuss the status of her permit request.