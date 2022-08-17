The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is asking for help in locating a woman who has been missing since mid-July

Jai Rmanii Hicks, 23, was last seen the afternoon of July 16 in the 200 block of West Woodbury Road in Altadena.

Hicks’ family is concerned about her well-being and is asking the public to help, the sheriff’s office said in a news release Wednesday.

Hicks, who goes by Rmanii, is 5 feet, 10 inches tall, weighs about 185 pounds, has shoulder-length red hair styled in dreadlocks and brown eyes.

Authorities say she has a symbol of an ankh tattoo on her back, a picture of a girl tattooed on her right thigh, and a tribal symbol tattoo below her chest.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Missing Persons Unit at (323) 890-5500.

If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477), use your smartphone by downloading the “P3 Tips” Mobile APP on Google play or the Apple App Store, or by using the website http://lacrimestoppers.org.