L.A. County beaches closed because of potential lightning

Los Angeles County beaches from Zuma to Marina del Rey have been closed Friday because of the potential for lightning, officials said.

Los Angeles County Fire Department, Lifeguard Division tweeted about the closure at 10:13 a.m. as a winter storm was pounding the region with much-needed rain.

Officials are working with the National Weather Service in Los Angeles to monitor conditions and determine when beaches can safely reopen, the tweet read.

A thunderstorm was detected about 17 miles west of El Segundo in the Santa Monica Bay at 9:30 a.m., the weather service said.

“Beachgoers should be alert for potential dangerous lightning strikes across local beaches today,” the agency tweeted before the beach closures.

At 10:42 a.m., the weather service reported a brief heavy downpour of 0.16 inches in 5 minutes in El Segundo.

The storm is expected to bring about 1.5 to 3.5 inches of rain to the Los Angeles and Ventura county valleys.

The Los Angeles County Public Health Department asked residents to avoid contact with ocean water amid storm drains, creeks and rivers through Monday amid the storm. Bacteria, debris and other hazards are washed away by the rain, officials warned.

Brief heavy downpour of 0.16" in 5 minutes reported at El Segundo automated rain gauge between 1022 am and 1027 am. #LArain #LAWeather #cawx #Socal — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) January 29, 2021

{BEACH LIGHTNING} Los Angeles County Beaches from Zuma to Marina Del Rey are closed due to the potential for beach lightning. We are working with @NWSLosAngeles to monitor the current weather and determine a time to safely reopen the beaches. https://t.co/vYLtzNVVx9 — LACoFD Lifeguards (@LACoLifeguards) January 29, 2021

More rain and snow today, off and on showers through day. Isolated thunderstorms with small hail also expected. I-5 #Grapevine snow possible. All rain should be done by 4pm today. Drive safe today and watch out for flooded roads. #cawx #LArain pic.twitter.com/ZzKXsV41nR — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) January 29, 2021