L.A. County beaches reopen with restrictions: Here’s what you can and can’t do

After a six-week closure, Los Angeles County beaches are reopening Wednesday to limited activities in what amounts to a small but symbolic milestone in the effort to slowly ease stay-at-home orders implemented to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Permitted activities will include running, walking, swimming and surfing. Group sports like volleyball are prohibited.

More languid activities, including picnicking and sunbathing, and their accessories — canopies, coolers and the like — will continue to be prohibited.

Face coverings will be mandatory for anyone on the sand but not for people in the water. Beachgoers will be required to practice social distancing by staying at least six feet away from other groups, the department said.

Surf’s up! LA County beaches are reopening this Wednesday, May 13 for individual activities like swimming, surfing, jogging, and walking. pic.twitter.com/dp36LRLOX4 — Janice Hahn (@SupJaniceHahn) May 11, 2020

