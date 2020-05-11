L.A. County beaches to reopen for active-use only starting Wednesday; masks to be required: Officials

An aerial view of Manhattan Beach following L.A. beach closures amid the coronavirus pandemic on March 27, 2020 in Manhattan Beach. (Mario Tama/Getty Images)

Los Angeles County is set to lift the closure of area beaches that were put in place more than a month ago, though some restrictions will remain in place to help thwart the spread of COVID-19.

Starting Wednesday, local beaches will be open again, but only for recreational use and exercise, according to the L.A. County Department of Beaches and Harbors.

Permitted activities include walking, running, swimming and surfing. However, things like biking and beach volleyball are prohibited under the rules.

Beachgoers must also wear a facial covering when out of the water and around others, as well as maintain six feet of physical distancing from others outside of their immediate household, the department said Monday.

To discourage sunbathing, gatherings and picnics, people will not be allowed to lie or sit on the sand, nor will they be able to bring items such as coolers, umbrellas and canopies.

Parking lots will remain closed, as will bike paths, piers and boardwalks.

Department spokeswoman Nicole Mooradian told KTLA last week that the next phase will possibly include parking lots partially reopening and beachgoers being allowed to bring chairs and umbrellas.

That could come after six weeks, depending on whether people follow the guidelines and if overcrowding isn’t an issue, she said.

Check back for updates on this developing story.