L.A. County beaches will close Fourth of July weekend after coronavirus spike

Los Angeles County will close its beaches Friday and ban fireworks displays in anticipation of the Fourth of July holiday, a move health officials say is necessary in light of an alarming spike in coronavirus cases.

Although it was a “difficult decision to make,” the closures are crucial because so many people gather to celebrate, “a recipe for increased transmission of COVID-19,” county Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer said in a statement.

“We all need to take this virus more seriously and residents and business owners must do their part,” Ferrer said. “Physical distancing isn’t optional, wearing a face covering isn’t optional, spending time only with those you live with isn’t optional — these are requirements in the Health Officer Order and are the tools we have to protect each other, our families and those most vulnerable in our communities.”

All public beaches, piers, public beach parking lots, beach bike paths “that traverse that sanded portion of the beach” and beach access points will be closed from 12:01 a.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday. The ban on fireworks displays applies only to the Fourth of July weekend. A modified health officer order will be issued Monday evening, Ferrer said.

