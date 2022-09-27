A sign advertising an apartment for rent is displayed in a window July 8, 2009 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

On Tuesday, the L.A. County Board of Supervisors adopted two rent protection motions aimed at keeping low-income families in their homes and decreasing the chances of people falling into homelessness.

The first motion calls for an expansion of the county’s StayHoused L.A. program.

Launched during the pandemic, the program provides short-term rental assistance, legal and other services to help renters stay in their homes.

“The StayHoused LA program is one of the County’s strongest housing prevention programs serving both tenants and landlords by counseling them on the County’s rental policies,” LA County Board Supervisor Chair, Holly J. Mitchell said in a press release.

Mitchell, along with Supervisor Shelia Kuehl, authored the motion.

The second motion, authored by Kuehl and Supervisor Hilda L. Solis, prohibits evictions for payment of rent that is less than one month of fair market value in the areas of L.A., Long Beach and Glendale.

“Currently, landlords may file to evict tenants for nonpayment of even a fraction of one month’s rent,” the release stated.

The second motion, which only applies to unincorporated areas of L.A. County, temporarily caps rent increases in rent-controlled units at 3% a year through December 2023.

“The 2022 Greater Los Angeles Homeless Count reflected a 4% increase in the number of people experiencing homelessness,” Supervisor Solis said in the statement. “As a County, we understand this number could have been greater if it weren’t for the many relief programs we enacted these past two and a half years.”