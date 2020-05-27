L.A. County card clubs offer reopening plan as tribal and Las Vegas casinos get back in the game

Card players try their luck at the Gardens Casino in Hawaiian Gardens in 2016. (Glenn Koenig / Los Angeles Times)

With Las Vegas casinos expected to open next month and a handful of tribal casinos in California already taking bets, Los Angeles County’s card club operators put forward a set of health protocols that they hope will enable them to reopen within weeks.

The 20-page list of protocols agreed upon by the six card clubs was presented to Gov. Gavin Newsom this week. It includes some proposed changes already adopted by tribal and Las Vegas casinos, such as increasing the distance between players at card tables, cleaning more frequently and taking the temperatures of gamblers as they enter.

The protocols were drafted with the help of medical experts at UCLA and USC and have been presented to the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health in hopes of getting the agency’s blessing, according to representatives of the card clubs. The clubs shut in mid-March as the coronavirus spread through California.

At a news conference Friday, Newsom said the state hopes to release guidelines to reopen casinos and card clubs in the “next days and weeks.”

