L.A. County CEO to get $1.5 million, private security in settlement over alleged harassment by Sheriff Villanueva

After facing months of alleged “unrelenting and brutal” harassment from Sheriff Alex Villanueva, the chief executive of Los Angeles County will receive $1.5 million and full-time private security after she retires Monday to address concerns for her personal safety, according to a settlement agreement and a recent letter sent to the county’s Board of Supervisors.

Sachi Hamai has been the target of Villanueva’s anger over the last several months, ire that seemed to intensify in March when the board removed Villanueva as the head of the county’s emergency operations center just as the COVID-19 pandemic began to intensify in L.A., according to the letter obtained by The Times.

Villanueva took this “as a personal affront and castigated Ms. Hamai over it,” the letter said. The three-page missive was sent to the board July 30 by attorney Skip Miller, litigation counsel for L.A. County.

“He lied to the press saying she denied first responders their salaries while quarantined,” Miller wrote. “Incited by the Sheriff, individuals threatened to post her home address and suggested she be harmed.”

Read the full story on LATimes.com.