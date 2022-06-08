Los Angeles County health officials on Wednesday confirmed a second presumed monkeypox infection in the region.

The patient is an adult who recently traveled and is “symptomatic but doing well and isolating away from others,” the Department of Public Health said in a news release.

Health officials are investigating the case and are conducting contract tracing as well as post-exposure prevention for close contacts.

The first case in the county was reported last week.

They remind residents that the risk of monkeypox infection in the general population remains “very low.”

It is a rare disease caused by infection with the monkeypox virus. It is usually found in Central and West Africa, and does not occur naturally in the U.S., officials said.

Multiple cases of the infection have been reported in several countries and states, however.

Monkeypox is spread when a person comes into contact with an infected animal or human, through contact with materials used by the infected person, or prolonged exposure to respiratory droplets or the mucous membranes, officials explained.

Transmission may also occur during sex through skin-to-skin and other intimate contact.

Early signs can include fever, malaise, headache, swollen lymph nodes and sometimes cough or sore throat.

Other symptoms may include muscle aches, backache, chills and exhaustion, followed by a rash that usually begins on the face and spread to other parts of the body.

Infections can last two to four weeks.

Some patients develop a rash with or without swollen lymph nodes, which can occur on the genitals.

Officials suggest the following to prevent monkeypox:

Avoid contact with materials such as bedding and clothing that have been in contact with a sick animal or a person infected with this virus.

Avoid contact with people who are or may be sick with monkeypox.

Avoid contact with animals that could possibly have the virus (such as animals that are sick or that have been found dead).

Wash your hands with soap and water or use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer after being in contact with infected animals or humans.

While there’s no specific treatment approved for monkeypox, medication can be used to ease symptoms, health officials said.

A vaccine can also be used under certain circumstances to prevent monkeypox in people based on their level of exposure to the virus.

Health officials recommend speaking to your primary care provider for questions regarding monkeypox.

Those without a regular provider that have developed a rash in the genital or perianal area can access services at Public Health’s sexual health clinics, find a list here.

More information about monkeypox is also available here.