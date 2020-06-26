L.A. County continues to ban most gatherings of people outside their household

A family takes in the view of Newport Harbor at Lookout Point on Monday.(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

As the summer begins, many Californians are feeling the pull of summertime parties even as the worst pandemic in a century continues to fester across the country.

So how might that be done as safely as possible?

While Los Angeles County continues to ban gatherings of people who are not part of the same household — beyond assembly for political protests or religious services — the San Francisco Bay Area is beginning to allow small, limited gatherings, primarily outdoors.

Part of the reason is that the coronavirus has had less of an impact in the Bay Area. While L.A. County has seen about 31 deaths per 100,000 residents, San Francisco has recorded about six deaths per 100,000.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.