L.A. County continues to see decline in coronavirus cases, hospitalizations and deaths

A nurse gives a woman a COVID-19 vaccine Feb. 3 at a vaccine site in the El Sereno neighborhood of Los Angeles. (Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times)

Los Angeles County public health officials on Sunday reported 1,465 new cases of the coronavirus and 93 related deaths, noting that case numbers are usually lower on the weekends because not all laboratories report results.

Still, the sustained decline in new cases, hospitalizations and deaths suggests the county is turning the corner from a vicious fall and winter surge that killed about 12,000 people. The county has reported more than 1.1 million coronavirus cases overall and nearly 20,000 related deaths since the pandemic began.

There were 2,213 COVID-19 patients in county hospitals as of Saturday, a drop of nearly 46% from two weeks before, when there were 4,079 patients.

Orange County has reported similar trends, on Sunday reporting 252 new cases of the virus, 40 related deaths and 577 hospitalized patients, a drop of about 45% from two weeks before.

