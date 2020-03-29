L.A. County coronavirus cases top 2,100 with 5 new deaths reported

A man in a face mask walks past the U.S. Navy hospital ship, the USNS Mercy, on March 28, 2020, at the Port of Los Angeles in San Pedro. (Apu Gomes/AFP via Getty Images)

Coronavirus cases in Los Angeles County topped 2,100 Sunday with another five COVID-19 deaths reported.

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed 332 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total up to 2,136 from 1,804 the day before as the county stepped up its testing for the virus.

At least 37 people have died of the respiratory illness countywide as of Sunday.

While officials provided no details on the five people who recently died, the department said that five deaths reported Saturday had been in people over the age of 60, and one person between 50 to 60 years old.

“Two of these individuals, including the person between 50-60 years old, did not have any reported underlying health conditions,” the health department said in a news release.

There have been 676 new cases confirmed in the last 48 hours alone, authorities said.

As of Sunday, 453 coronavirus patients have been hospitalized– that’s 21% of all of the county’s confirmed cases.

“Our hearts and prayers go out to all the families and friends of individuals who have died. I ask that everyone please do your part to not infect others or become infected yourself by adhering to the public health directives and practicing social distancing,” the health department’s director Dr. Barbara Ferrer said in a written statement.

Health officials urged L.A. County residents to practice social distancing and adhere to stay-at-home orders.

