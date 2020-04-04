L.A. County coronavirus cases top 5,200 with 117 deaths reported

L.A. County firefighters and health care workers instruct people arriving to be tested for COVID-19 at a new coronavirus testing site at a mall parking lot in Redondo Beach on April 3, 2020.(Robyn Beck/AFP via Getty Images)

Coronavirus cases in Los Angeles County topped 5,200 Saturday as another 28 deaths were reported, authorities said.

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed 711 new cases of the novel coronavirus as the total number of deaths climbed to 117 in the county.

A total of 5,277 people have tested positive for respiratory illness countywide as of Saturday, according to a public health department news release.

Of the patients who most recently died, 21 had underlying health conditions and 17 of them were over the age of 65. Two of them were over 65 and did not have underlying health conditions. Another nine were between the ages of 18 and 65, and six of those people had underlying health conditions.

“Unfortunately, today’s significant increase in the number of people who have died leaves so many families in our communities facing unimaginable loss and grief,” the county’s public health director Dr. Barbara Ferrer said in a written statement.

Over the last 48 hours, there have been 1,238 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in L.A. County, the department said.

“Testing capacity continues to increase in L.A. county, with almost 29,000 individuals tested and 14% of people testing positive,” the department said.

As the county ramps up testing for the virus, going from testing less than 50 people to 7,000 every day, Ferrer said Friday that residents can expect to hear about 1,000 new positive cases a day starting next week.

With the coronavirus spreading to almost every area in the county, public health officials have continued to urge residents to stay at home and keep at least 6 feet away from others if they have to go outside. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also recommended that all Americans wear masks when outside— urging every one to keep medical grade masks for those on the frontlines of the pandemic and instead make their own masks.

As of Saturday, 1,168 people who tested positive for the virus in L.A. County have needed hospitalization at some point— that’s 22% of all the county’s coronavirus patients.

“The next few weeks are going to be critically important because we are going to see more cases of people who are positive with COVID-19,” the director said Friday. “But it’s our hope that the rate increase continues to be manageable and that we don’t overwhelm our health care system.”

As more cases are reported locally, L.A. County has become the epicenter of the virus in California. The state had a total of 276 deaths and 12,026 coronavirus patients as of Saturday, with around 2,300 people currently hospitalized, according to Gov. Gavin Newsom.

Officials have been scrambling to secure more hospital beds and ventilators for patients, protective gear for medical workers, shelters for the homeless and working to try to prevent outbreaks at jails and nursing homes.

In Los Angeles, a 1,000-bed U.S. Navy hospital ship, the USNS Mercy, arrived last week to alleviate some pressure on local hospitals by providing care for patients that don’t have COVID-19.

The governor on Saturday vowed to significantly expand the availability of COVID-19 testing for Californians, reporting that about 126,700 people have been tested in the state but around 13,000 of them are still waiting for their results.

The number of people waiting for results at one point reached a peak of 59,500 at some point, Newsom said.

“Though COVID-19 infects people of all ages, the majority of the people dying from COVID-19 are individuals over the age of 65 with underlying health conditions,’ Ferrer said. “Now more than ever, we must try to protect those most vulnerable by making it easy for them to take every precaution and safely stay home.”