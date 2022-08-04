Los Angeles County could move out of the federal government’s high-COVID-19 activity category Thursday.

Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer anticipates the county will drop into the medium category when the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updates its numbers.

The county has been in the high category since a mid-July surge in hospitalizations prompted officials to consider reinstating a mask mandate.

Ferrer announced last week that hospitalizations had dropped again and a mandate, at least for now, would not be necessary.

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health released its updated COVID numbers Wednesday:

Current hospitalizations: 1,237

New cases: 6,637

New deaths: 22 (32,785 to date)

Meanwhile, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration recently authorized the Novavax vaccine for adults aged 18 and older.

The shot will be administered as a two-dose primary series, three weeks apart.

More information on vaccines can be found at vaccinatelacounty.com.