L.A. County could pay $400K settlement to church that defied COVID mandates

Grace Community Church in Sun Valley has been in a legal battle with L.A. County and the state after the church defied COVID-19 mandates prohibiting indoor worship services. (Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)

Los Angeles County could soon settle a lawsuit against an evangelical church that defied a public health order barring indoor worship during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Last August, the county sued Grace Community Church in Sun Valley for holding in-person, indoor services that drew thousands of unmasked congregants.

The church then countersued state, county and L.A. city leaders, alleging violations of constitutional rights including freedom of speech and religion.

On Tuesday, the L.A. County Board of Supervisors will vote on a settlement agreement that would pay the church $400,000 for legal fees, with the money coming from the county Department of Public Health’s budget.

