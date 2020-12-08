L.A. County could receive 84,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine by next week

This May 4, 2020, file photo provided by the University of Maryland School of Medicine, shows the first patient enrolled in Pfizer’s COVID-19 coronavirus vaccine clinical trial at the University of Maryland School of Medicine in Baltimore. The German pharmaceutical company BioNTech and its U.S. partner Pfizer say they have submitted an application for conditional approval of their coronavirus vaccine with the European Medicines Agency. (Courtesy of University of Maryland School of Medicine via AP, File)

Los Angeles County will likely get 84,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine in its first allocation from the state, hopefully by as early as next week, county Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer said Tuesday.

The county could receive a second round of doses in late December and might allocate some of those vaccines for nursing home residents and employees, Ferrer said.

The goal is to vaccinate as many essential healthcare workers as possible, in hopes of completing the first phase of the county’s vaccine plan by the end of January, she said.

After the county receives its third allocation of vaccines, it could start getting weekly allocations of vaccine, Ferrer said.

