L.A. County could soon relax mask rules in places that require vaccine proof, supervisor says

Vaccinated Los Angeles County residents may soon be able to go maskless in indoor settings that check for proof that they’ve received their doses, a county supervisor said Tuesday.

Details of that forthcoming shift remain scarce, and the county Department of Public Health did not immediately respond to a request for comment. But such a change would be a potentially significant loosening of rules in a region that has been more reluctant to relax such requirements even as the Omicron wave recedes.

In a post on Twitter Tuesday afternoon, Supervisor Janice Hahn said it appears the new order would take effect Friday and allow “vaccinated people to take off their masks indoors at places that check for proof of vaccination.”

“This puts us significantly closer to aligning with the state,” she wrote.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.