L.A. County court officials warn residents of jury duty email scam

Officials are warning Los Angeles County residents to be wary of an email scam involving jury duty notices.

The Los Angeles Superior Court said residents are being targeted in a phishing scam involving fraudsters falsely claiming to represent a court official to con people into registering for jury duty by clicking on a link.

The sender — JuryDuty@donotreply.gov — purports to be from Clerk of Court “Sherry Mason” and threatens fines if the recipient doesn’t appear in federal court for jury duty.

“There is no person named Sherry Mason that is employed by the LASC Clerk’s Office,” Sherri Carter, head clerk of Los Angeles County Superior Court, said in a news release Friday.

The Los Angeles court system does not send those types of emails for jury service — federal courts don’t either — and the emails should be deleted without opening or clicking on any links, Carter warned.

The Court’s official summons are only issued under the name of the court’s jury commissioner, who is Carter, and they are mailed.

Officials urged those who believe they’ve been a victim or target of any jury duty scam to call the Court or a law enforcement agency. A list of phone numbers for all court locations can be found here.