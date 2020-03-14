L.A. County courts call for 30-day delay in many trials amid coronavirus spread

The Stanley Mosk Courthouse, which is the main civil courthouse of the Superior Court of Los Angeles County, in downtown Los Angeles. ( Los Angeles Times)

Reacting to the spread of the novel coronavirus, the Los Angeles County Superior Court is recommending a 30-day delay on new civil trials and some criminal jury trials in the nation’s largest trial court.

It joins other counties in trying to adjust judicial functions amid the health crisis.

The guidance came from Presiding Judge Kevin C. Brazile of the Superior Court, who said he lacked the authority to shut down courts without the approval of the state chief justice. Asked if Brazile had sought permission for modifications to court operations, a spokesperson for the Supreme Court said, “To my knowledge, not yet.”

Los Angeles County Superior Court encompasses dozens of courthouses.

