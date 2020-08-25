L.A. County COVID-19 case rate continues to drop, setting stage for possible K-6 reopening

Gladys Alvarez, a teacher at Manchester Avenue Elementary School in South Los Angeles, talks to students via Zoom from her empty classroom in August 2020. (Gabriella Angotti-Jones / Los Angeles Times)

Los Angeles County continues to see a downward trend in confirmed coronavirus infections, setting the stage for a possible reopening of some elementary schools.

The county’s coronavirus case rate has dropped below 200 per 100,000 residents over the most recent two-week span, a threshold at which the county can request waivers that would allow some K-6 schools to reopen for in-person classes.

Although the county remains on the state’s COVID-19 watchlist, which monitors for surges in infections and hospitalizations — and will be removed only if cases fall below 100 per 100,000 residents, among other criteria — the number of overall cases in the county continues to decline on a weekly basis. The 14-day average infection rate in L.A. County is currently 197.5 per 100,000 people, according to the California Department of Public Health.

Gov. Gavin Newsom announced in July that any county on the monitoring list could not open K-12 schools for in-person classes, including all public, private, charter and faith-based schools. But the governor allowed for public school districts as well as charter and private schools to apply through their local health agency for a waiver to reopen school for Grades K-6 only.

