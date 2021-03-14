L.A. County COVID-19 figures continue downward trend on eve of more reopenings, including indoor dining

Jason Ruckart, a managing partner at Roy’s restaurant in Woodland Hills, hands chopsticks to customers Nicole and Kyle Lehning as they dine outdoors in July.(Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times)

Coronavirus cases, hospitalizations and deaths continue to decline in Los Angeles County as the hard-hit and heavily populated region prepared to reopen businesses — including indoor restaurants, gyms and movie theaters — for the first time in months.

With the caveat that the figures may be artificially low due to lags in weekend reporting, county health officials on Sunday reported 644 new coronavirus cases. There were 28 deaths in the county, compared with 250 deaths a day during the winter peak in January.

There were 951 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in the county Sunday; a third of those were in intensive care. On Saturday, 979 COVID-19 patients were in county hospitals, marking the first time in more than three months that the figure dropped below 1,000.

Sunday’s declines continued a downward trend in recent weeks, bolstered by millions of vaccinations being delivered to county residents, that put Los Angeles on a path to move out of the state’s strictest tier for business closures and restrictions. Starting Monday, the county will permit various businesses that have been closed for months to reopen at a portion of their capacity.

