L.A. County D.A. George Gascón launches juvenile diversion program amid claims it goes too far

Minors accused of a wide array of crimes, including robbery, sexual battery and arson, will be eligible for a new diversion program launched by Los Angeles County Dist. Atty. George Gascón that spares offenders from criminal charges and requires them to make amends in other ways.

Gascón unveiled details of how his Restorative Enhanced Diversion For Youth program will work in an internal memo to prosecutors last week.

While teens accused of the many serious violent crimes — including murder, rape and any offense in which a gun was used or someone was seriously injured — would be barred from the program, those facing charges of burglary, vehicle theft, assaults or robberies that didn’t result in serious injury, arson or sexual battery can be selected, according to the memo, a copy of which was reviewed by The Times.

Under the initiative, an accused minor can be placed in the diversion program before criminal charges are filed only if the victim of the crime agrees to participate and if the accused takes responsibility for the crime.

