Prosecutors consider filing charges in Megan Thee Stallion’s Hollywood Hills shooting case

Megan Thee Stallion, left, arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards in Newark, New Jersey, on Aug. 26, 2019. At right, Torey Lanez performs during Game Five of the NBA Finals in Toronto on June 10, 2019. (Charles Sykes/Invision/Associated Press, Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

The Los Angeles County district attorney’s office revealed Wednesday that it was reviewing a potential charge of felony assault with a firearm in a case in which rapper Megan Thee Stallion said she was shot.

The investigation involves recording artist Tory Lanez, who was arrested after Stallion alleged that she was shot in her feet last month outside a Hollywood Hills mansion.

Prosecutors said they were reviewing the case and had asked the Los Angeles Police Department to further investigate the incident.

Lanez was arrested on suspicion of carrying a concealed weapon after he was detained leaving the area before dawn July 12 in a vehicle that eyewitnesses said may have been connected to reports of the shooting.

