L.A. County DA to review allegation that Sheriff Villanueva made false crime report

Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva is seen in an undated file photo. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

The Los Angeles County district attorney’s office on Tuesday said it is reviewing allegations that Sheriff Alex Villanueva falsely reported a crime when he accused the county’s former chief executive of violating conflict of interest laws in a referral to the state attorney general’s office.

County lawyers disputed Villanueva’s claim against former Chief Executive Sachi Hamai and threatened legal action.

In an Aug. 10 letter obtained by The Times, Lawrence S. Middleton, an attorney representing L.A. County, asked Dist. Atty. Jackie Lacey to investigate, alleging that Villanueva knew his accusations were false.

“I am writing to report this conduct and to ask that you investigate and prosecute it as appropriate,” Middleton wrote.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.