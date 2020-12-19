L.A. County deputies come to aid of man who services patrol vehicles after his home burns down, killing son

On Dec. 7, Howard Gordon Sr. lost his 45-year-old son in a fire that also burned down their family home in the Central-Alameda neighborhood of South Los Angeles.

Gordon Sr. and his two grandsons suffered severe injuries while trying to escape the flames that quickly engulfed the home, the family said. The grandfather is now caring for his three grandchildren.

Gordon Sr. has been servicing the fleet for the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department for more than 20 years. So when the department heard about the tragedy, they came together to try and help the family get back on track.

A GoFundMe page was created to help with additional expenses, including clothing, hygiene supplies, funeral arrangements and money to help rebuild their home.

Jennifer McGraw reports for the KTLA 5 News at 10 on Dec. 18, 2020.