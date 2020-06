Authorities respond to the scene of a deadly police shooting in Rosamond on June 17, 2020. (DonLuis Meza)

Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies shot and killed a man Wednesday and injured a woman in the Antelope Valley, authorities said.

The shooting occurred just after 4:30 p.m. in the unincorporated Kern County community of Rosamond, just north of the L.A. County border, a Sheriff’s Department statement said.

The man died at the scene and the woman was taken to the hospital in unknown condition.

Details of the shooting were not immediately released.

Check back for updates on this developing story.