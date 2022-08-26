A Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Deputy was briefly missing Friday night after their vehicle was found in Stevenson Ranch, but they were not.

The deputy’s vehicle, an SUV, crashed at about 9:30 p.m. near Pico Canyon Road and Southern Oaks Drive, the department said, but as of shortly after 10 p.m., the deputy’s location was unknown.

They deputy was located by about 10:20 p.m., though no information about the disappearance or location was available.

Aerial footage from Sky5 showed what appeared to be the deputy being loaded into an ambulance at about 10:30 p.m.