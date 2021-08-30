L.A. County deputy shot in Lynwood; 1 of 2 suspects in custody

A Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy was hospitalized after a shooting Monday evening in Lynwood, authorities said.

The shooting happened about 7:20 p.m. near 112th and Lorraine streets, said Deputy Eric Ortiz, a spokesman for the department.

The deputy had responded to a robbery in progress call on the border of Lynwood and Compton, according to a law enforcement source with knowledge of the investigation.

Sheriff Alex Villanueva told The Times that the robbery suspects were identified by victims who flagged responding deputies down.

