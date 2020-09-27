L.A. County did not see COVID-19 surge associated with Labor Day weekend

A man wears a face covering at the pier on the first day of the Labor Day weekend amid a heatwave on Sept. 5, 2020 in Santa Monica. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

Nearly two weeks after the Labor Day holiday, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health said it has not seen a surge in coronavirus cases associated with the end of summer weekend.

In a statement released Saturday, the agency reported an average of 1,074 new daily cases for the week ending Sept. 25, compared with 1,176 for the week ending Sept. 5.

Health officials cautioned that it could still see an increase in cases associated with barbecues and other weekend gatherings that have been known to facilitate the spread of the virus.

However, they also said it is unlikely that the county will experience the same spike that occurred after Memorial Day and July Fourth.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.