Jackie Lacey, L.A. County’s first Black district attorney, concedes to George Gascón after bitter race

Breaking news update, 11:05 a.m.: Though tears, Los Angeles County’s first Black district attorney Jackie Lacey on Friday morning conceded to progressive challenger George Gascón following a bitter race focused on criminal justice reform.

She thanked her family, her husband and colleagues.

Previous story: 10:45 a.m.

Los Angeles County District Attorney Jackie Lacey is expected to speak Friday morning as George Gascón is leading the heated race to unseat her.

Los Angeles County District Attorney Jackie Lacey is expected to speak Friday morning as George Gascón is leading the heated race to unseat her.

As of Thursday, the former San Francisco DA was leading Lacey with nearly 54% of more than 3.5 million votes counted, according to the Los Angeles County Register-Recorder’s office.

Lacey, who became the county’s first Black district attorney, has faced stark criticism from the Black Lives Matter movement for not being tough on officers involved in deadly incidents.

In March, her husband, David Lacey, was caught on video pointing a gun at protesters outside their Granada Hills home.

He has since been charged in the incident, and both the DA and her husband are facing a lawsuit filed by BLM.

The two-term incumbent was also the target of protesters expressing outrage over police brutality in the wake of George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis.

Gascón, who is also a former Los Angeles Police Department assistant chief, ran as a progressive and has vowed to modernize L.A.’s criminal justice system.

The winner will run the nation’s largest prosecutor’s office.