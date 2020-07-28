L.A. County district attorney refiles public corruption charges against former assessor John Noguez, others

The Los Angeles County district attorney’s office has refiled charges against former county tax assessor John Noguez, reviving the long-running bribery and public corruption case after an appellate court ordered its dismissal on a technical violation.

In a criminal complaint filed Monday, prosecutors accused Noguez along with Mark McNeil, a top official in the assessor’s office, and Arizona tax consultant Ramin Salari of participating in a scheme in which Noguez would accept bribes to lower the valuations of a slew of properties across greater L.A.

Noguez was first arrested in 2012 and accused of accepting a $185,000 bribe, but the case was hobbled by delays owing in part to the tens of thousands of pages of evidence in the case. At a preliminary hearing in the summer of 2018, a judge found sufficient evidence for the trio to stand trial.

However, the L.A. County district attorney’s office did not file a charging document within 15 days of the preliminary hearing.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.