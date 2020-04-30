L.A. County district attorney’s husband under review by attorney general after pointing gun at protesters

The California attorney general’s office is reviewing whether Los Angeles County Dist. Atty. Jackie Lacey’s husband committed a crime and should face prosecution for pointing a gun at protesters outside their home a day before her crucial primary election, officials said.

The Los Angeles Police Department presented its case to Atty. Gen. Xavier Becerra’s office this month, said Josh Rubenstein, the department’s chief spokesman.

David Lacey has been under investigation since March 2, when about 30 protesters arrived at the family’s Granada Hills home before dawn. The demonstration was in response to claims that Lacey had failed to deliver on a promise to meet with black activists and discuss a wide variety of issues, including her decision-making in cases in which law enforcement used deadly force.

Melina Abdullah, a Black Lives Matter organizer and Cal State L.A. professor who has long sparred with Lacey and the LAPD, said she and two others approached Lacey’s door. Seconds later, Abdullah said, she believed she heard a gun cock.

