L.A. County enacts another 6 p.m. curfew as officials brace for more unrest

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department announced another countywide curfew Monday as officials braced for more unrest over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

The county’s 10 million residents were placed under a 6 p.m. curfew order set to last until 6 a.m. Tuesday.

Mayor Eric Garcetti also announced an identical curfew order for everyone within the City of L.A. Here’s a list of curfews announced by cities throughout the region.

If the county’s curfew is earlier than that of a city, residents should follow the county’s order, authorities told residents.

Officials had issued countywide curfew orders Sunday, alerting residents less than an hour before it was set to go into effect and after cities had already issued different curfews, leaving residents confused as to which orders to adhere to.

But even as curfews came and went, groups were seen still lingering in the streets of Long Beach, Santa Monica and downtown Los Angeles, with some continuing to loot stores, aerial video showed.

Those who don’t adhere to the county’s curfew order can face fines up to $1,000, up to six months in prison, or both, officials said.

The curfew doesn’t apply to peace officers, firefighters, emergency medical personnel, members of the National Guard and other military personnel, as well as people traveling to and from work, those seeking medical treatment and the county’s homeless, the order states.

