L.A. County removing limits on who can be tested for coronavirus, Garcetti says

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti announced Monday that the county is expanding testing for the novel coronavirus by removing limits on who can be tested.

Any resident in the county can now apply for a test online, the mayor announced.

Previously, testing was strictly limited to those who are 65 and older, those with underlying health conditions who are showing symptoms, or patients who are subject to a mandatory two-week quarantine with more seven days remaining due to a confirmed exposure to the virus.

“This doesn’t mean we will have a test for everybody tomorrow, but it means that our capacity is now greater than the number we were getting through the requirements that we had,” the mayor said. “Sign up today, see if you can get a test.”

As of Sunday, more than 32,000 people had been tested across the county and 14% of them were positive, though that number may be inflated because labs may not be reporting all negative cases, Barbara Ferrer, the county’s public health director, said.

Officials expect that L.A. County will be on track to complete a total of 36,000 tests through county sites and providers by the end of the week, Garcetti said.

Check back later on this developing story.