L.A. County expands testing sites in Black and Latino communities hit hard by coronavirus

Los Angeles County is launching six testing locations in hot spot communities where Black and Latino residents have been disproportionately hit by the coronavirus, officials announced Wednesday.

Test sites will be added in Montebello, South Gate, Azusa, Panorama City, Compton and Downey, which together have accounted for more than 10,370 infections.

The county is also expanding testing in four other areas: Bellflower, Pomona, El Monte and East Los Angeles, which have tallied more than 9,300 infections combined.

The additions — part of a $4-million investment from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — will boost testing capacity by more than 65%, health officials said.

