L.A. County faces 2 lawsuits in deadly Agua Dulce fire station shooting

A flag ceremony was held in honor of fire fighting specialist Tory Carlon on June 15, 2021. (KTLA)

Nearly eight months after a Los Angeles County firefighter fatally shot a colleague and wounded a captain at the Agua Dulce fire station, county officials are facing a pair of lawsuits connected to the shooting.

The widow of 44-year-old firefighter Tory Carlon and their three children filed a wrongful-death lawsuit against L.A. County and the estate of gunman Jonathan Tatone, alleging that Tatone’s “dangerous conduct” was known to fire officials for years.

Capt. Arnoldo Sandoval, who was shot while trying to intervene, brought a separate suit alleging assault and battery against the county and Tatone’s estate, and negligence against the county.

Both cases were filed in L.A. County Superior Court last week.

