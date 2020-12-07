L.A. County faces ‘3 weeks of devastation’ before coronavirus surge might slow, experts say

A sign reminds motorists of the Los Angeles County stay-at-home regulation in place for the next three weeks on Dec. 1, 2020. (FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

The coronavirus wave engulfing California over the last week seems to confirm that the worst of the surge is far from over.

But how bad will it get?

The numbers — which have reached record proportions — still don’t reflect anyone who may have gotten sick during Thanksgiving. Generally, it takes two weeks after an event to determine whether coronavirus transmission occurred, and two additional weeks for hospitalization numbers to increase as a result.

It also will take several weeks for the effects of the latest stay-at-home order, which began in Los Angeles County last week and in much of California just before midnight Monday.

