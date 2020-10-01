L.A. County faces ‘huge challenge’ in November after disastrous March election

For the first time, Los Angeles County is sending a mail ballot to every voter ahead of the November election.(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

After a disastrous March election marked by breakdowns and delays at the polls, Los Angeles County election officials are approaching the November vote with a whole new set of challenges brought on by the pandemic as well as new scrutiny about the integrity of balloting.

It will mark the first election since the problem-riddled debut of the county’s new $300-million voting system, which officials have spent months trying to fix. And it will be the first election where ballots will be mailed to all 5.6 million registered voters, not just those who request them.

The county’s top elections official, Dean Logan, says his team is ready, but many with a stake in the election remain nervous about how it will perform amid the hurdles.

“Am I concerned? Yeah, and I am going to be concerned until Nov. 4,” said Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn, who has been vocal in her criticism after long lines and computer problems frustrated some voters in March. “We have a huge challenge in front of us.”

