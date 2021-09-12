L.A. County Fair brings ‘Bite-Sized’ food event to Fairplex in Pomona

While the Los Angeles County Fair will not return until the spring of 2022 due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, a new food event is helping fans get their fair food fix until then.

The Bite-Sized Fair, a mini food-centric version of the L.A. County Fair, opened on Friday at the Fairplex in Pomona.

“This is what it’s all about – bringing the community together and just getting together and having a great time,” said Walter M. Marquez, interim CEO of Fairplex. Over the past year, the venue has hosted efforts to fight the pandemic, including vaccinations and COVID-19 testing clinics.

The bite-sized event will take place Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays throughout the month of September. Tickets for entry can be purchased online for $2, and parking passes can be purchased online for $10 or for $25 at the gate.

Wendy Burch reports for the KTLA 5 Morning News on Sept. 12, 2021.

