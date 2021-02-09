L.A. County Fair canceled for 2nd consecutive year due to COVID-19 pandemic

Danica Paz, left, of Sherman Oaks, and Amy Barer, of Los Angeles, attend the 2018 Los Angeles County Fair at the Fairplex in Pomona.(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Despite a drop in new cases and the increased distribution of vaccines, the COVID-19 pandemic has forced the cancellation of the Los Angeles County Fair for the second year in a row.

Instead of a 19-day celebration of food, carnival rides, music and livestock in September, the operators of the Fairplex in Pomona announced plans for a smaller event in the fall. Details of that event have yet to be released.

“The L.A. County Fair is our flagship event, the foundation on which we build our community engagement,” Fairplex Interim Chief Executive Walter M. Marquez said in a statement. “But we, in good conscience, could not move forward with planning our big, campus-wide fair this year, not knowing where the pandemic would be come summer.”

The cancellation is a financial blow to the nonprofit Fairplex, which operates the annual fair and other events on 500 acres of county-owned land in Pomona. The fair and events such as car shows and concerts generated more than $1.2 million in net income in 2018, according to the Fairplex annual report.

