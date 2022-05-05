After a two-year hiatus, the Los Angeles County Fair returned to the Pomona Fairplex Thursday with a celebration of its 100-year anniversary.

The COVID-19 pandemic forced the cancellation of the fair during the 2020 and 2021 seasons, so this will be the first full fair since 2019.

And this time, it’s happening much earlier than usual.

The L.A. Fair permanently moved its jamboree from September to May to avoid the sweltering hot temperatures.

Guests will be able to enjoy the junk food, carnival rides and petting zoo — but in cooler May temperatures.

The 2022 L.A. County Fair runs from May 5 through May 30, operating Thursdays through Sundays. It will open with a Cinco de Mayo celebration and end on Memorial Day.

Visitors will once again get to sample all things fried and dunked in chocolate.

Chicken Charlie’s, Legendary Hot Dog on a Stick, MacPherson’s Ice Cream and other fair favorites will be returning this year.

Guests can also expect to see lots of nostalgic carnival rides like bumper cars and the Tilt-A-Whirl, the petting zoo, the Haunt Show exhibit and a flower and garden pavilion.

This year’s concert series lineup includes WAR, Brett Young, The Beach Boys, Juanes, Lady A and Ramon Ayala. Concert tickets, which include admission to the L.A. County Fair on the night of the concert, can be bought here.

Parking and admission have gone cashless to streamline the entry process this year. Guests can buy admission and parking passes online before arriving at the Fairplex.

Visitors can then scan their phones or printed tickets to enter the fair through the yellow, blue or red gate entrances.