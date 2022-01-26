L.A. County Fair tickets go on sale ahead of earlier May start

Tickets sales kicked off Tuesday for the Los Angeles County Fair, exactly 100 days ahead of the popular event’s 100th anniversary.

The fair will begin much earlier than usual, running on select days from May 5 to May 30. It will still be held at the Fairplex in Pomona.

Organizers opted to move up the traditional end-of-summer event four months to avoid the sweltering temperatures that are common in the Southland in September.

Season passes can be purchased for as much as $175, while general admission tickets purchased online range in price for $15 to $20 per adult, $8 to $12 for seniors and children. Passes and tickets can be bought here.

This will be the first full fair since 2019, as COVID-19 prompted the cancellation of the annual event the past two years. A scaled-back, “bite-sized” fair that was focused on decadent fair foods took place in its stead at the Fairplex last September.

But as the organizers noted on the fair’s website that for this event, “Fair guests had better loosen their belts because they have two years’ worth of Fair food to catch up on.”