L.A. County fast approaching 1 million coronavirus cases as anniversary of earliest confirmed infection nears

The city of San Gabriel offered free COVID-19 testing at Mission Playhouse on Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021. (Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)

Los Angeles County is fast approaching 1 million confirmed coronavirus cases, a massive milestone that means one out of every 10 Angelenos has been infected at some point during the pandemic.

That L.A. County, by far the nation’s most populous, has such a high case count is not a shock, but the rapidity with which infections have grown is staggering.

It took the county nearly 11 months to top 500,000 coronavirus cases, which occurred in mid-December. At the current rate, L.A. County will crest the 1-million mark by the end of this week, doubling its colossal case count in a month.

The approaching benchmark comes two weeks before the one-year anniversary of the county’s first confirmed coronavirus case.

