L.A. County files lawsuit over warehouse fire that led to odor in Carson area

A crew member from the Los Angeles County Department of Public Works, wearing a mask to block out the noxious smell, prepares to work on the Dominguez Channel in Carson.(Carolyn Cole / Los Angeles Times)

Los Angeles County filed a lawsuit Thursday accusing property owners and tenants of negligence in connection with a warehouse fire that sent discharge into the Dominguez Channel last year, causing a sickening odor to linger in the Carson area for weeks and displacing thousands of residents.

The county, along with its fire protection and flood control districts, said the warehouse’s owners and tenants knew of fire code and hazardous materials violations before the Sept. 30 fire but did nothing to abate them. It is seeking to recover millions of dollars in costs associated with the investigations, cleanup and public relocation effort, as well as injunctions and civil penalties.

According to the complaint, the fire and the subsequent discharge of hazardous materials into storm drains and into the channel “should never have occurred.” Months before the fire, the complaint says, the defendants knew hazardous materials illegally stored at the warehouse “posed a severe fire risk.”

The warehouse on South Avalon Boulevard in Carson is owned by Prologis Inc. and was leased at the time of the fire by makeup companies Virgin Scent Inc. and Day to Day Imports Inc. Day to Day and Virgin Scent are owned and operated by Akiva Nourollah, Yosef Nourollah, Yehuda Nourollah and Yaakov Nourollah, according to the complaint.

