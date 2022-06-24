Los Angeles County Fire Chief Daryl L. Osby will be hanging up his helmet and putting away his boots after announcing his retirement following nearly four decades in the fire service.

Osby has been L.A. County’s fire chief since February 2011 after being appointed to the position by the County Board of Supervisors.

Several “groundbreaking and innovative programs” to enhance delivery and quality of emergency services were launched during his tenure, LACoFD said.

“Day after day, we answered the call of those experiencing the worst day of their lives, whether they were in need of a life-saving rescue, medical treatment, or just a helping hand,” Osby said in a news release. “It is that unwavering commitment that inspired me to come in to work every day and makes it so difficult to say goodbye. It was truly an honor to be your Fire Chief.”

Osby has been in the fire protection business for nearly 38 years and called serving the people of Los Angeles County an honor.

“I am truly grateful for the amazing 38 years I have spent protecting the lives, property, and environment of the residents of Los Angeles County, especially the last eleven in which I had the honor of serving as Fire Chief of the premier fire department in the nation, if not the world,” said Osby.

Osby will work with his executive team along with the County Board of Supervisors to draft a succession plan with hopes of a seamless and successful transmission.

Osby’s last day will be July 30.