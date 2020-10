As a fall heat wave continues to bake Southern California and a red flag warning in effect in Los Angeles and Ventura county mountains, the L.A. County Fire Department added two strike teams to fire-prone areas.

Lauren Lyster reports for the KTLA 5 Morning News at 11 a.m. on Oct. 18, 2020.

With Red Flag Warnings in effect for LA/Ventura county mountains and Santa Clarita Valley today, this is a good reminder to be "SET" with your emergency kit and be ready to evacuate if a fast moving fire develops. #LAWeather #cawx #Socal pic.twitter.com/mRQOsbP9B4 — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) October 16, 2020