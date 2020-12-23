L.A. County fire departments prepare to receive COVID-19 vaccine

A Los Angeles Fire Department uniform patch is seen in an undated photo. (Bob Chamberlin / Los Angeles Times)

Fire departments across Los Angeles County will soon receive doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, bringing relief to agencies whose ranks have been hit by the spread of the virus in the community.

Emergency medical services personnel will be vaccinated in the first distribution phase, according to county health officials.

The Los Angeles Fire Department expects to receive its first shipment of the Moderna vaccine Wednesday, then will begin vaccinating its sworn personnel, according to Capt. Erik Scott. The vaccine will be stored in refrigerators at a department facility.

Scott said a total of 552 employees have tested positive for the coronavirus, including 58 since Thursday. More than 100 personnel are isolating at home.

