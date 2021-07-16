L.A. County Fire employees’ COVID-19 vaccination details published online, perhaps by mistake

The Los Angeles County Fire Department employees whose vaccination data was published online include Fire Chief Daryl Osby, shown speaking at a news conference last month. (Mel Melcon/Los Angeles Times)

The vaccination details of nearly 5,000 Los Angeles County Fire Department employees were posted online this week, prompting concerns about medical privacy and demands for an investigation by a major employee union.

The list of employees and their COVID-19 vaccination data was posted on a privately registered and since deactivated web domain — covid.lacofdems.com — that appears to have been connected to the department’s Emergency Medical Services bureau.

The website, whose registrant remains unclear, contained about 4,900 workers’ full names, birthdates, employee numbers and vaccination details, including shot dates, specific dose information and whether employees had declined an injection.

The Times discovered the release this week and captured the data before the site went down early Thursday night. An analysis revealed that about a quarter of the department’s workers — both firefighters and civilian employees — declined an initial dose earlier this year.

