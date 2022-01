A Los Angeles County firefighter was injured while battling a blaze in Rancho Palos Verdes early Thursday morning.

The fire broke out around 2:20 a.m. at a home in the 30700 block of Tarapaca Road, a Fire Department spokesperson confirmed.

One firefighter was injured while battling the flames and taken to Harbor-UCLA Medical Center.

The extent of the firefighters injuries were unknown.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.